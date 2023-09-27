Elon Musk on whether Biden administration ‘has it in’ for him: ‘Sure seems that way’

Musk posted a note on his X social media platform on Tuesday in response to a Wall Street Journal editorial titled “The Harassment of Elon Musk.” The probe is centered around a secret project involving a glass building that was initially thought to serve as a home for Musk near the Austin, Texas, headquarters of Tesla, according to The Journal.

The project, which entailed large orders of specially made glass, was investigated by the company’s board, resulting in the departure of several employees,

“This would be next-level absurd,” Musk wrote last Wednesday in response to The Journal’s report of the Justice Department’s investigation.In its editorial, The Journal argued that “claims that Mr. Musk has leveraged his businesses to benefit his other business aren’t new.”

Musk, who has voted for Democrats in the past but now says he backs the GOP, has been a frequent critic of President Joe Biden.“Are the government’s investigations a wise use of prosecutorial resources?” the editorial board asked. headtopics.com

The Journal also cited “the dubious Justice complaint last month” against SpaceX, which is being sued for allegedly

discriminating against asylum seekers by not hiring them for jobs.In March, the Federal Trade Commission demanded that X, which was then known as Twitter, turn over internal communications related to Musk.

The FTC, led by antitrust crusader Lina Khan, also wanted Musk and Twitter to identify journalists who were granted access to company records.

Republicans accused the agency of waging “an aggressive campaign to harass” the social media company and making requests that “have no basis in the FTC’s statutory mission and appear to be the result of partisan pressure to target Twitter and silence Musk.”

Tesla, Musk’s electric car maker, has drawn scrutiny from regulators over claims about its self-driving software.The Securities and Exchange Commission is also investigating Tesla over its claims about its self-driving software, the Autopilot driver-assistance system.

SEC officials are considering whether Musk may have inappropriately made forward-looking statements, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The report did not specify which specific statements or activities by Musk attracted the regulator’s attention.SpaceX, Musk’s rocket-launching company, has also been probed by federal regulators.Another federal agency, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, is reportedly set to review SpaceX after fragments of a recently launched rocket allegedly caused environmental damage during takeoff.

The review could delay by months a scheduled launch of its Starship rocket, which needs formal approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.The Federal Trade Commission has asked to see documents from Twitter, the social media company that Musk bought and later rebranded as X.“Opening an investigation may sometimes be pro forma when federal agencies receive a complaint,” The Journal’s editorial board argued.

“But the collection of probes into Mr. Musk’s ventures are unusual enough to suggest what the Justice Department likes to call a ‘pattern or practice’.”

“We doubt any order from on high has been sent, but it doesn’t need to be when a figure becomes Progressive Enemy No. 1,” according to The Journal editorial board.