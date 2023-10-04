Elon Musk follows through with bizarre threat to strip headlines from news stories on X

Though Musk has pitched the move as bettering the platform’s overall look, users questioned whether stripping posts of headlines would actually do that, and theorized that the change simply bolsters Musk’s desire to make X “the everything app.”that X’s “algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don’t get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away.

“Ruins the flow and is actually less functional. There’s a reason why the headline and picture have gone together till now,”As part of the switch-up, users only see the main photo associated with an article. To see the story’s headline, users have to click on the lead image.

While I've seen many of your changes greatly benefit the platform & the people using it, (and even some I wasn't skeptical of,) I really don't think this one is a…in which he was asked how he intends to deal with the large armies of bots that amplify hate speech. headtopics.com

He explained that adding a subscription to access the social media site would make it difficult for bots to create accounts because they would each need to register a new credit card. The money-making moves come as the social media site reportedly continues to hemorrhage cash, with Musk announcing earlier this month that X’s ad revenue was down 60%.

Read more:

nypost »

Elon Musk must face fraud lawsuit for disclosing Twitter stake late By ReutersElon Musk must face fraud lawsuit for disclosing Twitter stake late

Elon Musk’s Dad Says He Turned Down a Free TeslaElon Musk tried to give his father, Errol Musk, a free Tesla vehicle in January 2020, but Errol Musk turned him down.

Grimes Is Suing Elon Musk For the Parental Rights of Their Three ChildrenAccording to court filings, Grimes is seeking the parental rights of her children with Elon Musk.

Grimes sues Elon Musk for parental rightsGrimes has sued Elon Musk to establish 'parental relationship' for their three children.

Donald Trump drops from Forbes’ list of richest AmericansTopping the list again was Tesla founder Elon Musk, followed by Amazon's Jeff Bezo's.

SpaceX requests special approval to take a huge step forwardElon Musk’s space exploration company wants to test a new piece of technology.