Elon Musk Endorses Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, endorsed on Wednesday a post on X espousing baseless antisemitic conspiracy theories that Jewish people are promoting “hatred against whites” and support bringing “hordes of minorities” into western nations, drawing condemnation from Jewish groups and praise from white nationalists and antisemites.

NBCNEWS: Controversial Televangelist's Role at Pro-Israel Rally Draws CriticismA controversial televangelist's role as a guest speaker at a large-scale rally Tuesday in support of Israel and against Jewish hate drew mounting criticism as his past remarks about Jews — widely denounced as antisemitic — resurfaced.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

