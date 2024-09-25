ROME — Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk presented Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with the Global Citizen Award on Monday on behalf of the Atlantic Council , a progressive American think tank., adding that “she has done an incredible job as prime minister of Italy ,” leading the country to “record economic growth and employment.”

Meloni “is also authentic, honest, and sincere, something that cannot always be said of politicians,” Musk declared at the New York meeting.“It was a great honor for me to receive this illustrious recognition, for which I thank the entire Atlantic Council,” Melonion X early Tuesday. “I am also deeply grateful to Elon Musk for his words of esteem and for having presented me with the award.

