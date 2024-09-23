Ellison's Attorneys Seek Leniency, Highlighting Cooperation in FTX Case

Ellison's attorneys urged Judge Lewis Kaplan to be lenient when he sentences her Tuesday afternoon, arguing Ellison "unflinchingly acknowledged her own wrongdoing, without minimization, blame shifting or self-pity." They added, "She time and again proved herself an enormously credible and important cooperating witness" against her on again-off again boyfriend, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried .

"Although she did not blow the whistle on any misconduct before FTX's collapse, she came clean prior to FTX's declaring bankruptcy to her employees on November 9, 2022," prosecutor Danielle Sassoon wrote in a letter to the judge. "Ellison approached her cooperation with remarkable candor, remorse, and seriousness."

"Caroline poses no risk of recidivism and presents no threat to public safety. It would therefore promote respect for the law to grant leniency in recognition of Caroline's early disclosure of the crimes, her unmitigated acceptance of responsibility for them, and-most importantly-her extensive cooperation with the government," defense attorney Anjan Sahni wrote in a letter to the judge.

"Caroline moved around the globe at his direction, first to Hong Kong and later the Bahamas" while working "long, stressful, Adderall-fueled hours," Sahni said.

FTX Caroline Ellison Sam Bankman-Fried Sentencing Cooperation

