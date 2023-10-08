Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Exorcist: Believer director David Gordon Green reveals that Ellen Burstyn was initially reluctant to join the project. The new movie serves as a direct sequel to the original 1973 film, The Exorcist.

In an interview with A.Frame, Green confirmed that it was no easy feat getting Burstyn onboard for The Exorcist: Believer. The first time he approached her, she shot down the idea of being a part of the cast. Over time, though, Green was able to win her over.

I could have done it without her, but it's a big relief, as someone trying to honor the original film, to have someone I'm not exactly looking for permission but who can hold my hand as I step into sacred territory. If there's any hand I want to hold here, it's Ellen Burstyn's. At first, she was very skeptical. Her immediate answer was, "Hell no.

We ended up talking about my intentions and the story I'm trying to tell, how I want to go about it, and how I can make this meaningful to me, personally. I start every project very self-indulgently. I want this to be a movie for me. I can acknowledge that there is a significant fan base, but I can't give it the tools I have unless I know that the movie needs me, and I need it.

Was Ellen Burstyn Right To Join The Exorcist: Believer? Now that The Exorcist: Believer has premiered and reviews have started flowing in, there is the question of if Burstyn made the right call to re-enter the franchise with this movie. Unfortunately, The Exorcist: Believer hasn't managed to differentiate itself from other installments in the franchise in terms of reception.

At the same time, Green's statement indicates that prospects of success didn't lead to Burstyn's decision to return. Instead, her main concern was that The Exorcist: Believer respected the original movie. Not only have other films in the franchise been ill-received, but some haven't respected the source material at all.

