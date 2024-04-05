Elizabeth Hurley's Serpentine Style Is a Serious Slay — Get Her Look for Under $20

Elizabeth Hurley 's serpentine style is a serious slay. The actress, 58, stepped out with her son, Damien Hurley, for his 22nd birthday in New York City on Thursday, April 4. The Austin Powers star wore a semi-sheer snakeskin turtleneck top underneath a velvet blazer , adding on black slacks and open-toe shoes. Upon seeing this look, we instantly felt a void in our own wardrobe.

We needed a top like hers, like, yesterday! Luckily, having Amazon Prime means this find could be on your doorstep in no time! Damian and Elizabeth Hurley in NYC on April 4, 2024. Get the SweatyRocks Sheer Mesh Top on sale for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change. This mock-neck top from Amazon looks similar to Hurley's, costs under $20 and ships fast. It also happens to have over 2,000 review

