Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Rumors About Prince Harry's Virginity

Elizabeth Hurley reacted to rumors that she took Prince Harry ’s virginity after he detailed an encounter with an unnamed older woman in his memoir 'Spare'. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly. And the 58-year-old added that she's 'never' met Harry, now 39, and drew a metaphor up for the way the public jumped to conclusions.

Meghan Markle in 2018—shared insight into his first sexual experience at around age 17 calling it an 'inglorious episode' in his 2023 memoir. 'She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion,' Harry recalled of his partner. 'Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.

Elizabeth Hurley Prince Harry Virginity Rumors Memoir Older Woman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to 'Spare' Theory She Took Prince Harry's VirginityThe British actress has been named as the mystery 'older woman' Harry wrote about in his memoir.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

All About Elizabeth Hurley's Son, Damian HurleyRandee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, her debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, published in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley addresses rumor she took Prince Harry's virginityOver a year after Prince Harry detailed losing his virginity to an 'older woman' in his memoir 'Spare,' the 'Austin Powers' alum denied she is the unnamed…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley Denies Being Prince Harry's First Sexual PartnerElizabeth Hurley shuts down speculation that she is the woman Prince Harry wrote about in his memoir, detailing his first sexual experience. Hurley dismisses the theory as absurd and states that she has never met Harry.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley Finally Addressed Rumors She Took Prince Harry's VirginityElizabeth Hurley set the record straight on rumors claiming she took Prince Harry's virginity while making an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' on Wednesday.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Prince Louis Reacts to Kate Middleton Cancer News: How Prince William Told Him'It has taken us time to explain everything.'

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »