Elizabeth Hurley Opens Up About Arguments with Hugh Grant Over Future Children

Elizabeth Hurley reveals that she and ex Hugh Grant used to argue about what their future children would look like. Hurley, who dated Grant from 1987 to 2000, says they never considered having children together.

She now has a son, Damian Hurley, whom she shares with businessman Stephen Bing. Hurley admits that they used to fight about who their hypothetical children would resemble, but none of Grant's children actually look like him.

Elizabeth Hurley Hugh Grant Children Arguments Damian Hurley

