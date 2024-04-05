Elizabeth Hurley Opens Up About Arguments with Ex Hugh Grant Over Having Kids

Elizabeth Hurley reveals that she and her ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant used to argue about having children. Despite their differences, they remain good friends.

Elizabeth Hurley revealed she never seriously thought about having children with Hugh Grant while they were together, and sh's 'kind of' surprised he has five kids.

Elizabeth Hurley discusses her 13-year relationship with Hugh Grant and reveals they never considered having children together. Despite challenges, Hurley has no regrets.

Elizabeth Hurley discusses her past relationship with Hugh Grant and how they used to argue about starting a family. Despite their differences, Hurley has no regrets about not having children.

