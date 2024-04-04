Elizabeth Hurley Denies Being Prince Harry's First Sexual Partner

Elizabeth Hurley denies being the woman Prince Harry wrote about losing his virginity to in his memoir. Hurley dismisses the theory as absurd and ridiculous, stating that she has never met Harry. The prince revealed intimate details in his book, including his first sexual experience .

