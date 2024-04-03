Eric Andersson joined PEOPLE as a senior writer in 2022. His work has appeared in TV Guide Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and Us Weekly.

That was in large part due to Elizabeth’s sex scene teased in the trailer — a sex scene written and directed by her son Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian's 'Twin-Like' Bond Made Working on Their New Thriller 'Phenomenal' (Exclusive) Then there’s “the fact that I'm doing it, and I've never really done a scene like that before,” she adds, also noting her son’s involvement as writer and director. She says that while moments in the movie are “quite out there and daring, there actually isn’t any nudity. Nobody’s exploited at all. We all felt comfortable doing it.” For Elizabeth and Damian — who’ve previously collaborated on photo shoots featuring Elizabeth modeling her own bikini designs — it was just another scene to get done during a routine day of filming on the island of Nevi

