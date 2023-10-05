Elite pilots prepare for \u2018camping out in the sky\u2019 as they compete in prestigious ballooning race

Hot air balloon pilot lands on highway median after mid-flight trouble with 4 passengers aboardHot air balloon pilot arrested after couple plunges to their deaths in fiery crashFlying high in the air, pilots Barbara Fricke and Peter Cuneo will have little room to stretch their long legs in a small basket.

“You’ve got to start thinking — yes, I’m going to live in this basket for three days, and this is going to be home, and I’m just camping out in the sky,” Fricke said. The pilots will be launching for this year’s Gordon Bennett competition during an international balloon fiesta that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators to the heart of New Mexico each fall.

A Belgium team holds the record for traveling just over 2,112.9 miles in 2005. A German team was added to the record books for staying aloft the longest — more than 92 hours — during the 1995 competition. headtopics.com

Sullivan, president of the FAI Ballooning Commission, said this will be an important year as the fiesta is partnering with hydrogen company BayoTech on a new system to convert high-pressure gas typically used for the long-haul trucking industry and other vehicles so that it can fill the race balloons.

There have been many technological advancements over the years — baskets are now made of carbon fiber, mapping and tracking apps are top-notch, and equipment is getting lighter and more compact. headtopics.com

