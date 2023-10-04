Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’ as they compete in prestigious gas balloon race

ByThis Oct. 9, 2017 image provided by Cheri White shows Cheri White and pilot Mark Sullivan flying their gas balloon during a long-distance competition. It's been 15 years since the world's elite gas balloon pilots have gathered in the United States for the Coupe Gordon Bennett, a long-distance race whose roots stretch back more than a century.

There are no stops to refuel or to pick up extra supplies. They will be aloft for days, carrying everything they need to survive at high altitude as they search for the right combination of wind currents to push their tiny baskets as far as they can go. Prevailing winds are expected to carry the competitors through the Midwest toward the northeastern U.S. and potentially into Canada.

The couple are at a slight disadvantage because of their height. Their long legs make it tough to squeeze into a basket that is about 4 feet by 5 feet (1.22 meters by 1.52 meters) wide. They do have a trap door on the side so they can stretch out if needed. headtopics.com

“You've got to start thinking — yes, I'm going to live in this basket for three days, and this is going to be home, and I'm just camping out in the sky,” Fricke said. Sullivan got his first taste of gas ballooning in 1985. After launching from a rural area east of Albuquerque, he and fellow pilot Jacques Soukup tried to land in West Texas. The wind was howling, and they busted through a barbed wire fence. They bailed from the basket as it got dragged for another a mile, crashing through more barbed wire and herds of horses and cattle.

