Elijah McClain: trial nears end for Colorado officers charged in Black man's death

In the first of three trials in the case, prosecutors have argued that officers Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt

Defense attorneys argued it was the ketamine that killed McClain, and that paramedics were solely responsible. A bystander had called 911 to report that McClain was acting suspiciously as he walked home from a convenience store on Aug. 24, 2019, in the Denver suburb of Aurora. McClain, dressed in a winter coat and face mask on a warm night, was listening to music using ear buds and dancing slightly as he walked, security videos showed.

The officers put McClain in a "carotid" choke hold at least twice and held him down for 15 minutes until the arrival of medics. The joint trial for Roedema and Rosenblatt opened on Sept. 20. Roedema was suspended from the Aurora police pending the outcome of the case, while Rosenblatt was dismissed. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

2nd trial set to begin in death of Elijah McClainJury selection is scheduled to start Friday in the trial of Nathan Woodyard, the first patrol officer to confront McClain.

Lawyers to deliver closing arguments in trial of cops charged in Elijah McClain deathLawyers will make closing arguments in the trial of the first two officers to be prosecuted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain

Lawyers to deliver closing arguments in trial of 2 police officers charged in Elijah McClain's deathLawyers will make closing arguments in the trial of the first two officers to be prosecuted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. The closing arguments will happen Tuesday. McClain, a Black man, was stopped in a Denver suburb while walking home from a store wearing a face mask. A 911 caller reported him as suspicious. McClain was put in a neck hold and pinned down by police before being injected by paramedics with a powerful sedative. Witnesses testified that ketamine was what killed McClain. Pro

'Dreaming Whilst Black' EP Says BBC Comedy Got Record Black AudienceDreaming Whilst Black brought a new, diverse audience to the BBC in droves, according to the buzzy comedy’s EP Dhanny Joshi, who was speaking on a panel of diverse creatives at MIA Market. Ac…

Higher Ground: Black pastors urge voters to 'save Black lives'Welcome to Higher Ground, the newsletter and website dedicated to helping families of faith navigate a chaotic world with rigorous reporting, commentary and analysis on national, global and cultural issues, with reporting from the experienced journalists of The Washington Times.

Lawyers to deliver closing arguments in trial of 2 police officers charged in Elijah McClain's deathLawyers will make closing arguments in the trial of the first two officers to be prosecuted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain