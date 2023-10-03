Eli Roth's 'Thanksgiving' Poster Welcomes an Axe-Wielding Killer to Town

The Big Picture It might have taken well over a decade, but Eli Roth is finally getting closer to the release of his next project, Thanksgiving, and a new poster has been released via Sony Pictures. Ahead of its blood soaked premiere in November this year, the new image serves as yet another look at a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer who won't let anyone enjoy the holidays.

Thanksgiving is that time of the year when we gather around to celebrate what we are grateful for as the year draws to a close. It would seem even a serial killer is inspired to be thankful as well. The poster shows a masked fellow adorned with a top hat, a pilgrim of this titular holiday – he is armed with an axe slung on his shoulder.

Roth's upcoming slasher is set in a town that takes Thanksgiving very seriously, however, while the townsfolk prepare for the festivities there is an uninvited guest in their midst. Roth's return to the world of fiction after his work on Fin is highly anticipated, and it would be interesting to dive into the motivations behind his latest antagonist.

'Thanksgiving' Will Serve Up Just Enough Gore It might have sat in the oven for fifteen years, but it's finally coming out for the feast. Roth's Thanksgiving has been a long time in the making. After a fake trailer first appeared in Grindhouse in 2010, Roth went on to announce the movie would be happening. headtopics.com

"I wouldn’t say it’s as far as Terrifier 2. It’s much more in the Cabin Fever and Hostel vein, where it’s an R-rated movie that’s being released in movie theaters by a mainstream studio, but it’s still totally bonkers. I want everyone screaming and going, 'Oh, my God, I can’t believe they did that.' It’s that kind of movie, but it’s also not gonna be in the way you’d expect.

The upcoming movie will star Patrick Dempsey, Milo Manheim, Addison Rae, Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, and more. You can check out the new poster and official synopsis for Thanksgiving below:

