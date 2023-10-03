Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Official Poster Released, Trailer Announced

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving has released its first official poster, ahead of the trailer that will also be coming soon.

Thanksgiving is the latest feature-film concept born of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's 2007 throwback double-feature Grindhouse. A contest was held for amateur filmmakers to create their own trailer to fit within the faux-reality of the Grindhouse double-feature showing, with the five winners getting their films included with the theatrical release.

Neither of those Grindhouse spinoff films has made all that much money at the box office – but neither did Grindhouse. Re-capturing the low-budget trashy exploitation pleasures of classic B and C-movie releases was the entire point of Tarantino and Rodriguez's love letter to the genre, and Thanksgiving will certainly fit in line with those previous films.

Check out the original Grindhouse faux trailer for Thanksgiving below, and a synopsis of the film's story: Synopsis: After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious serial killer, known only as"John Carver", comes to Plymouth, Massachusetts, with the intention of creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town's inhabitants. headtopics.com

Thanksgiving (2023) stars TikTok star Addison Rae alongside Grey's Anatomy's Patrick Dempsey, Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker), Nell Verlaque (Big Shot), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Gabriel Davenport (Steal Away), Tomaso Sanelli (Titans), Jenna Warren (My Little Pony), Tim Dillon (Timing), Rick Hoffman (Suits), and Gina Gershon (Riverdale).

"No better way to celebrate a birthday than directing @thanksgivingmovie with such a dream cast. Also made some new friends at yoga. Thank you for all the kind wishes and posts. So excited to show you all what's been cooking... 🎂🔪🦃," Roth wrote on Instagram while the movie was shooting.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Eli Roth's 'Thanksgiving' Poster Welcomes an Axe-Wielding Killer to TownThe upcoming slasher stars Patrick Dempsey, Milo Manheim, Addison Rae, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon.

Eli Roth Dishes on Spooky Family Series ‘Fright Krewe’ and Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Thanksgiving’He also talks about what happened to his 'History of Horror' series and podcast.

Fright Krewe Interview: Eli Roth Talks DreamWorks’ PG-13 Horror SeriesComingSoon Editor-in-Chief Tyler Treese spoke with Fright Krewe co-creator Eli Roth about DreamWorks Animation's animated horror series.

Eli Roth Knows His Name Helped Fright Krewe Push Gateway Horror LimitsThe spooky Peacock and Hulu series is now streaming, so io9 talked to Eli Roth all about making horror for kids.

Fright Krewe Co-Creator Eli Roth Talks His Family-Friendly Horror Show & Authentically Depicting VoodooThe animated show is now on Hulu & Peacock.