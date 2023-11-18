Eli Roth's Thanksgiving: From Fake Grindhouse Trailer to Feature Film

Before Tristar Pictures made the feature-length film, Eli Roth 's Thanksgiving was a fake Grindhouse trailer, making it easy to compare the two projects. In 2007, Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino released the cult classic film Grindhouse , a double feature of Planet Terror and Death Proof. Between the two films, Grindhouse includes five fake trailers that parody different genres. Roth's fake trailer for Thanksgiving quickly became a fan favorite due to its campy gore and salacious nudity.

Over the past decade and a half, audiences have called for a feature-length film based on the fake Thanksgiving trailer. This possibility became stronger after the Grindhouse trailers for Machete and Hobo With a Shotgun were turned into films. On November 17, the film version of Eli Roth 's Thanksgiving finally hit the big screens. By picking and choosing what parts of the Grindhouse trailer to adapt, Roth created an entertaining movie that will undoubtedly become a staple in the slasher genr





