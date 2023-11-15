Eli Roth's New Slasher Film 'Thanksgiving' Offers a Mix of Violence and Humor

Eli Roth, the infamous horror filmmaker, is back with his new slasher film Thanksgiving. The film features violence and goofy humor, indicating it's not to be taken seriously. While it's unclear if Thanksgiving will be a new slasher franchise, there is no post-credit teaser sequence. However, a fun blooper can be seen at the end of the film. Thanksgiving is set in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where a Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes the town after a Black Friday riot.

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving: A Long-Awaited Holiday Slasher Eli Roth 's Thanksgiving , a highly anticipated holiday slasher, is finally coming to theaters after 16 years. The movie revolves around an axe-wielding maniac terrorizing the town of Plymouth , Massachusetts , during the Thanksgiving holiday. What initially appears as a random killing spree is revealed to be part of a larger holiday scheme. Get ready for a traumatizing Thanksgiving feast!

Eli Roth's Long-Awaited 'Thanksgiving' Slasher Movie Finally Hits TheatersAfter 16 years of discussion and development, Eli Roth 's holiday slasher movie ' Thanksgiving ' is finally hitting theaters. However, while Roth's enthusiasm is evident, the underbaked script proves that there can be too much of a good thing.

