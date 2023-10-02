The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent Eli Lilly a Complete Response Letter (CLA) citing concerns regarding its treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic eczema.On Monday, Eli Lilly (ticker: LLY) said the FDA issued the so-called CRL because of findings that arose during an inspection of a third-party, contract-manufacturing organization that included a substance used in lebrikizumab—a drug to treat atopic dermatitis.

On Monday, Eli Lilly (ticker: LLY) said the FDA issued the so-called CRL because of findings that arose during an inspection of a third-party, contract-manufacturing organization that included a substance used in lebrikizumab—a drug to treat atopic dermatitis. The letter means the regulator has outstanding questions and for now has declined to approve the drug.

“The letter stated no concerns about the clinical data package, safety, or label for lebrikizumab,” the company said in a press release. Eli Lilly’s stock fell 0.1% to 536.60 in premarket trading on Monday.

Shares of Eli Lilly have soared this year, rising 47%. Investors have been enthused by the demand for diabetes treatment Mounjaro that also helps patients lose body weight. Wall Street analysts have previously projected Lilly’s Mounjaro will be the best-selling drug of all time. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Eli Lilly gets FDA complete response letter for skin treatment after inspection of third-party facilityEli Lilly & Co. said Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter for its lebrikizumab, a treatment for...

Eli Lilly Gets FDA Letter About Eczema Drug Concerns. The Stock Shrugs.The pharmaceutical company says the letter cited no worries about the safety of its lebrikizumab skin treatment.

Is it fair to judge a president by the rate of inflation?A simple rule applies: the boss gets the credit, but the boss also gets the blame.

These are the top 4 Club stocks — and the bottom 4 — during the third quarterEli Lilly (LLY) was the best-performing Club stock over the past three months, while Foot Locker (FL) was the worst in Q3.

Lifetime premieres “Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story,” based on a true story (9/30/23)“Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story” will premiere Saturday, September 30 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime channel. Here's how to stream online, without cable.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent Eli Lilly a Complete Response Letter (CLA) citing concerns regarding its treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic eczema.

On Monday, Eli Lilly (ticker: LLY) said the FDA issued the so-called CRL because of findings that arose during an inspection of a third-party, contract-manufacturing organization that included a substance used in lebrikizumab—a drug to treat atopic dermatitis. The letter means the regulator has outstanding questions and for now has declined to approve the drug.

“The letter stated no concerns about the clinical data package, safety, or label for lebrikizumab,” the company said in a press release.

Eli Lilly’s stock fell 0.1% to 536.60 in premarket trading on Monday.

Shares of Eli Lilly have soared this year, rising 47%. Investors have been enthused by the demand for diabetes treatment Mounjaro that also helps patients lose body weight. Wall Street analysts have previously projected Lilly’s Mounjaro will be the best-selling drug of all time.

Write to Karishma Vanjani at karishma.vanjani@dowjones.com.