An Elf Bar disposable vaping pod device, now renamed under the brand name EBCreate, is displayed, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Washington. Months after U.S. regulators tried to block imports of Elf Bar in May 2023, the top-selling Chinese disposable e-cigarette remains widely available thanks to a simple but effective tactic: a name change.

Jenson's group and others have urged the FDA to require unique identification codes on all FDA-regulated tobacco products, which would allow customs to spot and seize illegal products.

“The public and importers of e-cigarettes should be aware that the FDA has a variety of tools at our disposal to take action against these tactics,” King said in a statement. He noted the agency can, and does, add new brands and product types to its import alerts.since 2020, a surge driven almost entirely by Chinese-manufactured disposables. headtopics.com

Public records show how quickly Elf Bar was able to rebrand itself when the FDA announced its import ban in May. The new products bear the same QR code previously found on Elf Bar packages to help customers verify their authenticity, as well as the same licensing code assigned by Chinese tobacco authorities. An e-cigarette purchased by the AP listed its manufacturing date as July 10, almost two months after the import ban.

The agency has issued more than 450 warnings over the years to various vaping manufacturers. None have been sent to Elf Bar-maker iMiracle Shenzhen, which also sells Lost Mary, Funky Republic and other brands in the U.S. and internationally. headtopics.com

Recently the agency has targeted vape shops, gas stations and convenience stores that sell disposable e-cigarettes. Last month, the FDA said it would seek theunder its regulations, about $19,000 each, from 22 stores. Regulators sent another 170 warning letters to stores selling Elf Bar-related products.

