Elevated Offers for North Carolina Sports Bettors

The NCAA Tournament is winding down, but new North Carolina sports bettors can still take advantage of elevated offers from the eight sportsbooks. We’re nearly one month into legal online betting in NC, and while some sportsbooks have dropped their offers from the original go-live bonus, they’re still better than what’s available in other states. FanDuel and DraftKings are offering $200 in bonus bets for each in NC.

Each day for 10 days, your first bet will be matched in bonus bets, up to $100 per day

