Eledator Completes Successful Security Audit for Its Copy Trading Platform

With newly conducted security audit s from a reputable vendor, Eledator advances its protection mechanisms for customers, traders, and investors. The platform received a report from the auditor in the early days of April 2024.

Eledator Copy Trading Platform Security Audit Cybersecurity Protection Mechanisms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX's Starship Completes Successful Test FlightSpaceX's mega-rocket successfully completes its third test flight, reaching space and achieving nearly all its goals.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Tether completes ‘gold standard’ security auditThe independent audit represents the highest level of security compliance an organization can demonstrate.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

That security camera and smart doorbell you’re using may have some major security flawsWhen 24-year-old Heather Hines from Southern California was changing into her work clothes last month, she noticed the seven security cameras she owned from Wyze went offline for a short period of time, including the one in her bedroom.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Türkiye-Iraq Security Summit to Focus on Security and Military CooperationDeveloping a common understanding in the fight against terrorism will be on the agenda during talks Thursday with Iraq, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

UC Berkeley parents hire private security over lack of security on campus amid continue area crimeThe parent group raised $40,000 for six unarmed guards to patrol around the UC Berkley amid concern of rising crime on and around campus.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Why Employees Are Your Best Defense Against Cyberattacks: 6 Tips for FosterWith well-trained employees who prioritize security, organizations can strengthen their overall security posture.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »