Electronic Violinist Lindsey Stirling to Perform in Valley Center

Electronic violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling will perform in Valley Center on Tuesday as part of her 24-city 'Snow Waltz' tour. Stirling was born in the Orange County city of Santa Ana and grew up Gilbert, Ariz., but she loves making music about snowy sleigh rides and ice storms during the Christmas season.

“I always love touring, but touring at Christmas is my absolute favorite, and I think this year’s Christmas show is going to be the best one yet,' she said in a statement about the 'Snow Waltz' tour, which is named after her 2022 holiday album. Stirling, 37, got her start in performing by competing in teen pageants during her high school years in Arizona. When she was 23 years old, she made it to the quarterfinals on Season 5 of TV's 'America's Got Talent,' where she had a unique act — incorporating hip-hop dancing into her violin performance of hip-hop, pop and classical musi

