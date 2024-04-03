Electronic Billing in Restaurants: A Customer's Perspective

When dining out, it seems that the latest way for the server to take the order and present the bill is via an electronic tablet. I’m fine with the ordering part, but not with the billing. First, in many cases, the server comes to your table and simply gives you an amount that you owe, and then stands there and waits for the payment.

This can be awkward, especially now that many of us are using cash to avoid credit card upcharges, and the servers seem to get impatient, especially if they are busy. Secondly, I like to review my bill before I pay it to make sure that I am not over- or undercharged (yes, I will tell the server when he or she misses something and undercharges me). When I’ve asked for a paper copy to look at prior to paying, I am often met with rolling eyes and other subtle expressions of impatienc

