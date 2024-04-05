Electrician's Lack of Recognition Raises Concerns about EV Adoption

We recently hired a certified electrician to upgrade our garage so we’d have another place to charge our Tesla Model Y . As introductions got underway, it became clear that the electrician didn’t realize the SUV parked next to him was a battery electric vehicle.

If an electrician didn’t recognize an EV when he saw it, how will electric vehicle adoption become commonplace among longtime internal combustion engine (ICE) owners? How can early EV adopters convince newcomers to ignore the rampant headlines about plugin electric vehicle adoption? And is the Tesla announcement of Q1 2024 sales, which are well below market estimates, part of the same parcel of EV problems? Global sales of ICE vehicles have fallen each year since 2017 as EVs incrementally gain a market share — to the extent that know factually about the transformation of the automotive industry to battery electric powertrains, the public seems unconvinced

