Electrically Conductive 'Soil' Boosts Barley Seedling Growth

Barley seedlings grow on average 50% more when their root system is stimulated electrically through a new cultivation substrate. Researchers have now developed an electrically conductive 'soil' for soil-less cultivation, known as hydroponics. Barley seedlings grow on average 50% more when their root system is stimulated electrically through a new cultivation substrate.

In a study published in the journal, researchers from Linköping University have developed an electrically conductive"soil" for soilless cultivation, known as hydroponics. "The world population is increasing, and we also have climate change. So it's clear that we won't be able to cover the food demands of the planet with only the already existing agricultural methods. But with hydroponics we can grow food also in urban environments in very controlled settings," says Eleni Stavrinidou, associate professor at the Laboratory of Organic Electronics at Linköping University, and leader of the Electronic Plants grou





ScienceDaily » / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Understanding the Global Diversity of Soil FungiSequencing DNA markers in over 4000 topsoil samples, researchers illustrate the distributions and drivers of fungal diversity worldwide, highlighting the impact of temperature and precipitation on local and regional species richness.

Source: ScienceMagazine - 🏆 285. / 63 Read more »

BET99: A Reliable Sportsbook with Exclusive BonusesGetting started with BET99 is a straightforward process for experienced bettors and newcomers. BET99 offers exclusive welcome bonuses for new users and provides registered sports bettors with ongoing daily bonuses and same game parlay boosts. Recent partnerships with Auston Matthews, Georges St-Pierre, and the NHL show that BET99 is committed to entertaining its Canadian players.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Congress' first year ends with a whimper, and next year looks no betterThis Congress started with showy bluster, a bitter 15-round, multi-day spectacle to elect a House speaker, a Republican who vowed to "never quit," and then did just that. House lawmakers proceeded not only to oust the GOP speaker, they also punished their own colleagues with censures and expulsion, launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and were barely able to conduct the basics of governing by keeping federal offices from shuttering. While this first year of the 118th Congress was a historic one, thanks to the dizzying turmoil coming from the Republicans on the House side of the Capitol, next year is headed toward more of the same. With just 27 bills and resolutions signed into law, not counting a few board appointments, it's among the most do-nothing sessions of Congress in recent times. Hello headtopics.com administrator, You always provide useful information.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Understanding the Global Diversity of Soil FungiSequencing DNA markers in over 4000 topsoil samples, researchers illustrate the distributions and drivers of fungal diversity worldwide, highlighting the impact of temperature and precipitation on local and regional species richness.

Source: ScienceMagazine - 🏆 285. / 63 Read more »

Planting Pine or Native Forest for Carbon Capture: New Zealand's Best of Both WorldsResearchers suggest a third way for New Zealand to achieve both carbon capture and native forest growth by transitioning radiata pine forests into native forests over time through targeted management.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »