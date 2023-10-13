Electric vehicles can have a lower TCO than ICE vehicles

10/13/2023 9:45 AM

Electric vehicles can have a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for consumers than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, but vehicle financing options and automotive manufacturers' business models must change to accommodate the differences in retail and maintenance costs between the technologies.

