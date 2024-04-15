Elderly Woman Shoots Home-Invasion Suspect to Protect Herself and Son

Bill HutchinsonChristine Jenneiahn survived the incident at her home near Blackfoot, Idaho , after being allegedly shot multiple times by Derek Condon. a home-invasion suspect with a handgun she kept under her pillow after he allegedly handcuffed her to a chair, pistol whipped her and threatened numerous time to kill her, authorities said.
"This case presents an easy analysis of self-defense and justifiable homicide," Bingham County, Idaho, Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jolley said in a statement released this week, clearing Jenneiahn of any wrongdoing. "It also presents one of the most heroic acts of self-preservation I have heard of." Jenneiahn told investigators Condon allegedly took her into her living room, handcuffed her to a wooden chair and "asked her where the valuables were kept in her home, and placed a pistol against her head," according to an incident report.
When Condon returned, he allegedly became angry with Jenneiahn for not telling him her son was in the house and again allegedly threatened to kill her, according to the report. That's when she lunged for her gun hidden in the couch and opened fire on Condon, hitting him twice.
Elderly Woman Home Invasion Shooting Self-Defense Idaho
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »