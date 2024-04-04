Elderly Woman Killed as Tree Falls on Car in Collegeville

A woman in her 80s died after a tree fell on her car on Main Street and 9th Avenue in Collegeville, officials said. The woman died from her injuries, according to the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety.

A witness called 911 to report the incident and first responders arrived at the scene shortly after. The fire department was able to free the person from the car, but unfortunately, she did not survive.

