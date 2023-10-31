Elderly woman faces legal battle over her late husband's will

An interesting twist has befallen me. I’m 80 and live in a community-property state. I was married for over 50 years and have no children. My late husband has two grown children from a previous marriage. I bought a house in the 1990s, and I alone have paid the mortgage on the property for all of that time. The deed is joint tenancy with rights of survivorship.

Just before my husband died, my stepdaughter stepped into the picture and persuaded him to make a will, leaving his share of the house to her exclusively. My husband had dementia and was in failing health just before he died. We were not living together at the time due to unrelated problems in our relationship. Because I was still paying the mortgage on the house, I had the deed put into my name at both the mortgage company and at the county tax records. My stepdaughter went to the courthouse with her father’s will and had herself appointed executor. This is a community-property state, so that seems strange. I hired a lawyer who essentially told me, “Tough luck. This will be very expensive to fight

United States Headlines Read more: MARKETWATCH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARKETWATCH: The Moneyist: Am I entitled to my spouse's assets in a divorce?‘He also bought an investment property, supposedly with his trust fund a month after marriage without my knowledge and another investment property with his mom before marriage’

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

COLLİDER: Greta Gerwig's Barbie: The Importance of the Elderly Woman at the Bus StopWho plays the woman Barbie meets at the bus stop? It's only two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Ann Roth!

Source: Collider | Read more »

FOX32NEWS: Elderly Woman Arrested for 1985 Cold Case Murder in WisconsinWisconsin police believe they've solved a 1985 cold case murder, charging a woman with the death of Yvonne Menke in an apparent love triangle gone wrong. Mary Josephine Bailey, 80, of Maricopa County in Arizona, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Menke nearly 38 years ago.

Source: fox32news | Read more »

MERCNEWS: Gypsy Hill killings: Elderly sex offender convicted of 1976 murder of Daly City womanLeon Melvin Seymour was convicted of the 1976 murder of 19-year-old Dinese Lampe, closing one of the long-standing cases of the “Gypsy Hill Killings.”

Source: mercnews | Read more »

CALİFORNİANEWSN: Man pleads guilty to murdering elderly Arroyo Grande womanBy JOSH FRIEDMAN A Fresno man has pleaded guilty to the murder of an elderly woman whom he killed in her rural Arroyo Grande home. On Nov. 27, 2020, while

Source: californianewsn | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Elderly woman fatally struck by two hit-and-run drivers while crossing the streetYvonne Sandiford, 79, was pronounced dead shortly after she was struck by one hit-and-run driver in a Crown Heights crosswalk, then another as she laid injured on the ground.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »