Elderly Man Killed in Pedestrian Collision in San Jose

A 79-year-old man was killed in a pedestrian collision in San Jose. The victim, Qinghua Liu, was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. The driver, who was heading northbound, struck Liu at an intersection.

Despite efforts to save him, Liu succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Police believe that Liu was crossing against a red light at the time of the accident. The collision does not appear to be alcohol or drug-related.

