Elderly Man Charged with Stealing from Mother

A senior citizen is facing four felonies after authorities say he stole tens of thousands of dollars from his 95-year-old mother, who had to be placed in "emergency housing" when she couldn't pay her rent. The mother “had been living alone” in a rental apartment after her husband of 40 years died at the age of 92, according to the state attorney’s office in Miami, which investigated.

Her husband had fallen at their apartment complex “due to a lack of adequate railing,” and a lawsuit was settled for $155,000

