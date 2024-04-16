Elderly Man Charged with Battery and Kidnapping in Florida

by LENNY COHEN | The National DeskLenore Smiley was charged with battery on a person 65 or older and with kidnapping-false imprisonment, April 8, 2024. He showed up to fix her computer and was lucky to leave without his cellphone or glasses.Last Monday morning, April 8, the deputy in Florida got called to a “battery complaint” at the home of Lenore A. Smiley and she told him the other party — a 79-year-old man — “came to her residence this morning and became heavily enraged.

“ stated the defendant blamed him for the computer issue and then grabbed him on both of his lower arms and began to dig into his skin with her nails.“ stated he ran out into the garage to try to leave but could not get out due to not having enough strength to open the garage door. “ stated the defendant wouldn't let him leave and did so by blocking him from leaving the laundry room, which was the first room from the garage.

“ stated when he saw an opening in the doorway, he left as quickly as he could and drove to his residence.”

