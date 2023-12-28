Elderly Cuban Immigrant Discovers Karaoke at Filipino-American Celebration

At a Nochebuena celebration hosted by Filipino American Archie Cubarrubia and his Cuban partner, T.J. Morales, in their North Hollywood home, karaoke is a must for everyone. That includes an 89-year-old Cuban immigrant who had never performed such an act in his life. Frank Navarro, who came from Miami to visit his 45-year-old daughter, did not know what to do as the melody of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” played over the television.

When Cubarrubia, 44, handed Navarro a glowing microphone, Navarro put his arms down and shushed the room. “You have to sing. This is karaoke,” Marie, Cubarrubia and Morales’ friend, told her father as the melody to his favorite song played. Frank simply grinned and covered his forehead. But after Marie started singing, Frank and his 74-year-old Cuban wife, Maria, were off and running. They laughed and belted out the song as they embraced each other underneath the picture frame of a mascot of Jollibee, a fast-food chain beloved by Filipino Americans. The whole room of about a dozen people joined in to sing alon





