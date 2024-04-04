Elderly American Woman Killed by Elephant at National Park

An elderly American woman was killed when an aggressive elephant flipped over the car she was traveling in at a national park . The incident occurred during a game drive at the Wilderness park. A video circulating on social media shows the elephant running towards the car and flipping it over.

The passengers can be heard gasping as the car rolls over. The victim, an 80-year-old woman, died as a result of the incident.

Elephant National Park Game Drive Car Accident American Woman

