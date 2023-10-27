El Salvador Imposes $1,000 Tax on Indian, African Travelers to Stop U.S.-Bound Migrants

El Salvador imposed a $1,000 airport tariff fee on travelers from India and Africa this week in an effort to curb the use of the Central American nation as a bridge destination for nationals from those areas seeking to illegally migrate to the United States.

Proceeds from the new fee, which went into effect on Monday, will be used to improve and modernize the nation’s main international airport, according to the The Autonomous Port Executive Committee (CEPA), the nation’s port, airport, and railroad authority.that it has registered an increase in the number of inbound, outbound, and connecting Indian and African passengers at the airport compared to previous years.

In recent years, illegal migrants have opted to use El Salvador and Nicaragua for their route towards the United States, as it allows them to avoid the deadly Darien Gap jungle trail located between Colombia and Panama that many illegal migrants nonetheless continue to use. headtopics.com

From El Salvador, the migrants take a flight to Managua, Nicaragua, where they continue their route north to the United States. Nicaragua does not have any sort of visa requirement for African and Indian nationals.to exiled Nicaraguan journalist Miguel Mendoza, in the past eight to nine months, 70 percent of passengers on inbound flights to Managua from El Salvador were African nationals.

Orozco at the Inter-American Dialogue denounced this week that, in the case of Haitian migrants, the Ortega regime charges $200 per person to use Managua’s international airport, adding that 60 percent of Haitians arriving in the United States have passed through Managua. headtopics.com

“The accounting we have done is 268 flights, 275 if we count the last few days, and we are talking about 32 thousand passengers on average who have arrived in Nicaragua via Port-au-Prince,” Orozco added. “We are talking about 7 thousand or 8 thousand passengers, some even stay for a while to do their shopping or whatever and proceed on their route to the United States.”

