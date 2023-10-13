El Salvador gradually fills new mega prison with alleged gang members

With tattoo-covered faces, and wearing white shirts and shorts, gang members captured during El Salvador’s state of exception are gradually filling the country’s new mega prison. Unveiled earlier this year, the prison 45 miles southeast of the capital now holds some 12,000 accused or convicted gang members, barely a quarter of its 40,000 capacity. Prisoners here do not receive visits.

' His justice minister said later those imprisoned there would never return to communities. The prison’s massive scale and lack of any sort of rehabilitation have been criticized by human rights organizations. Bukele's security policies are widely popular among Salvadorans. Many neighborhoods are enjoying life out from under the oppressive control of gangs for the first time in years.

