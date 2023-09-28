El gobierno separatista de Nagorno-Karabaj dice que se disolverá en enero de 2024

EREVÁN, Armenia (AP) — El gobierno separatista de Nagorno-Karabaj dijo el jueves que se disolverá y su república sin reconocimiento internacional dejará de existir para el 1 de enero de 2024.

Sasha, un hombre de etnia armenia que tiene 84 años y está herido, recibe ayuda de voluntarios a su llegada desde Stepanakert, en Nagorno Karabaj, a Goris, en la región armenia de Syunik, el miércoles 27 de septiembre de 2023. Unas 42.500 personas, o en torno al 35% de la población de etnia armenia en Nagorno Karabaj, se ha marchado a la vecina Armenia para el miércoles por la mañana, según las autoridades armenias. (AP Foto/Vasily Krestyaninov)

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from Jan 1 2024 - Nagorno-Karabakh authoritiesThe president of Armenia's self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, has signed a decree to dissolve all state institutions from January 1, 2024, Karabakh Armenian authorities said on Thursday.

