El condado examinará la posibilidad de prestar más ayuda a los inmigrantes que llegan a San Diego

Ha pasado más de un mes desde que organizaciones locales comenzaron a brindar ayuda humanitaria a un creciente número de migrantes —muchos de ellos solicitantes de asilo— que llegó a la frontera entre California y México.

Este lunes, organizaciones y voluntarios ayudaron a migrantes recién liberados en un estacionamiento en la estación de transporte de Iris Avenue. Ruth Méndez, integrante del colectivo Detention Resistance, consideró que cualquier fondo adicional por parte del condado es 'súper necesario'.

Sickness, racism and overflowing jail toilets: Complaint lodged against San Diego sheriff over jail health, safety'They are saying the guards force them to clean up the waste and they have no protective equipment,' the complaint says. The Sheriff's Department and civilian oversight board say they have opened separate investigations.

14 things to do in North Park, the liveliest hipster haven of San DiegoACD Gallery is a boutique offering fashion and lifestyle products 'heavily influenced by underground music, art and skateboarding.' T-shirts start at about $50, with jackets priced up to $1,800 and many footwear options at $100 to $200. Owner Keith Marzo, who started the shop in 2014, said he handles brands including Adidas, Braindead, Liberaiders of Tokyo, Acronym of Berlin, the Salvages of Singapore and Insatiable High of San Diego.

Look and listen: San Diego artist and professor honors stories of displaced peoplesJohn Halaka is a visual artist and a professor at the University of San Diego whose current exhibition, 'Listening to the Unheard/Drawing the Unseen: Meditations on Presence and Absence in Native Lands,' is on display at the Oceanside Museum of Art through February 2024

San Diego's Chalk Circle Collective theater company debuts with 'Turn of the Screw'Formed by a handful of local stage actors, the CCC will be artist-focused rather than venue-focused as it grows and changes

Art of the City: San Diego artist examines consumerism and consciousnessLocal painter Taylor Chapin examines the blurred lines between art and advertisement in a solo exhibition at Institute of Contemporary Art in Encinitas

San Diego Police: 2 women hit by SUV on Bay Park streetTwo women suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were struck by an SUV in the Bay Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.