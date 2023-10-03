El Chapo's sons ban fentanyl production in Sinaloa, according to banners

MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A powerful faction of the Sinaloa cartel led by the sons of ex-Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has banned fentanyl production and sales in Sinaloa, according to roadside banners, though analysts doubted the group would leave such a profitable business.

The banners that appeared in the northern Sinaloa state on Monday, known as "narcomantas", were signed by Los Chapitos,It is unclear who put up the banners, festooned to bridges and overpasses. They appeared at a time when U.S. authorities are ramping up pressure on Mexico to take action against crime groups involved in fentanyl production.

The U.S. government this year portrayed Los Chapitos, or "little Chapos", as the principal providers of fentanyl into the United States. Last month, Ovidio Guzman, the youngest of the four Los Chapitos brothers, was

"The sale, manufacture, transportation or any type of business involving the substance known as fentanyl is strictly prohibited in Sinaloa," the banners said. Leo Silva, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who worked in Mexico, said the banners were likely an attempt by Los Chapitos to shift the blame for fentanyl production on to others. headtopics.

Read more:

Reuters »

Fonovisa Records Unites Rising Corridos Stars in Upcoming Compilation ‘Bélicos Indie’The release features 15 Mexican acts acclaimed as torchbearers of a new style of Mexican music.

Banners purportedly from Sinaloa cartel say gang has sworn off sales of fentanylBanners appeared Monday in northern Mexico purportedly signed by a faction of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel claiming that the gang has sworn off the sale and production of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Mexico's Sinaloa cartel say gang has purportedly sworn off sales of fentanylBanners purportedly from the Sinaloa cartel have appeared in northern Mexico claiming the gang has sworn off the sale and production of fentanyl

Owners of historic LA Mexican restaurant facing eviction over back rentLa Golondrina Cafe has been serving Los Angeles for nearly a century, but now its future is uncertain.

Alamo Colleges District launches cross-border program to train Mexican nurses amidst healthcare shortagesSAN ANTONIO - Due to nationwide healthcare shortages, the Alamo Colleges District has announced a “groundbreaking cross-border collaboration” that will give qua

Jesus Malverde Gonzalez On Representing Artists, Recent Success of Regional Mexican & MoreJesus Malverde Gonzalez chats with Isabela Raygoza at Billboard’s Latin Power Players event in Miami.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A powerful faction of the Sinaloa cartel led by the sons of ex-Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has banned fentanyl production and sales in Sinaloa, according to roadside banners, though analysts doubted the group would leave such a profitable business.

The banners that appeared in the northern Sinaloa state on Monday, known as "narcomantas", were signed by Los Chapitos,It is unclear who put up the banners, festooned to bridges and overpasses. They appeared at a time when U.S. authorities are ramping up pressure on Mexico to take action against crime groups involved in fentanyl production.

The U.S. government this year portrayed Los Chapitos, or "little Chapos", as the principal providers of fentanyl into the United States. Last month, Ovidio Guzman, the youngest of the four Los Chapitos brothers, was

"The sale, manufacture, transportation or any type of business involving the substance known as fentanyl is strictly prohibited in Sinaloa," the banners said.

Leo Silva, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who worked in Mexico, said the banners were likely an attempt by Los Chapitos to shift the blame for fentanyl production on to others.

"Coupled with extradition of one of the brothers, it's a ploy to take the heat off of them," Silva said. "I don't see them stopping production."

In July, Sinaloan investigative outlet Riodoce reported that Los Chapitos had told producers in Culiacan, the state capital, to stop manufacturing fentanyl. Soon afterwards, bodies were discovered of men who had been tortured and had fentanyl pills dumped on them, in an apparent signal to others.

It was also not clear if Los Chapitos could enact such a ban across Sinaloa, as much of the territory is controlled by El Chapo's old partner, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, who runs another powerful grouping of the cartel.

Silva doubted Los Chapitos would stay away from fentanyl.

"It's too much money to turn down or turn their back on," he said.A group of U.S. senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, plans to visit China next week and hopes to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a spokesperson for Republican Senator Mike Crapo confirmed on Monday.