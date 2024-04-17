El Chapo Complains About Lack of Communication with Daughters in US Prison

Guzmán was convicted for running an industrial-scale drug smuggling operation and is serving his sentence at a maximum security prison in ColoradoMexico’s once most powerful drug lord , Joaquín “ El Chapo ” Guzmán is claiming he cannot get phone calls or visits in the maximum security U.S. prison where he is serving a life sentence

Guzmán also asked the judge to authorize a visit by his wife, Emma Coronel, but did not say when he was last allowed to see her. Coronel also pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2021 but was later released.House panel says China subsidizes fentanyl production to fuel crisis in the United States In his reply, Cogan also said that after his conviction, “the Bureau of Prisons became solely responsible” for the conditions of Guzmán's confinement and that the judge cannot change them.The letters were filed by the court to the case file, which is accessible to the public.

