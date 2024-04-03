Eight migrants arrested on gun and drug charges in Bronx apartment

Eight migrants found squatting last week inside a Bronx apartment were arrested on gun and drug charges, but six of them were subsequently released without bail. According to the NYPD, the alleged squatters were busted last Wednesday just after 10 p.m. after police received a call about a person with a gun at the Hull Avenue home in Norwood. Responding officers found a 24-year-old man armed with a pistol.
Police chased him into the basement apartment, where he was arrested, along with seven other suspected migrants, including a 22-year-old man who tried to run off with a weapon. Surveillance video showed the moment three cop cars pulled up to the home, which is right across the street from a school. At least four NYPD officers are seen running in the direction of a multifamily home, and then coming back into the frame with several people in handcuffs.Police said the suspected migrants were illegally taking up residence ther
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »