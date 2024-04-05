Eight Men Arrested in Beer Heist Ring That Stole Cases of Corona and Modelo Especial

Eight men allegedly operated a beer heist ring that swiped cases of Corona and Modelo Especial valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars from distribution centers and rail cars in Connecticut , Massachusetts , New Jersey and New York . Seven of the men were arrested on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York .

The man who prosecutors believe was the ringleader, Jose Cesari, turned himself in to federal authorities on Thursday after being at large, a spokesman confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch. Between July 2022 and March 2024, the men allegedly carried out dozens of heists, waiting until night to cut holes in the fences of distribution facilities or to snip the locks off rail cars to gain access to pallets of beer, according to an unsealed indictment. They then allegedly used a moving truck to transport the stolen beer to the Bronx, where it was inspected and then sold

