Eight Bulls Escape From Rodeo, Send North Attleboro Into Chaos

This is no bull: First responders in a Massachusetts city had to exercise some impromptu roundup skills when eight bulls escaped from a rodeo being held in the parking lot of a mall in North Attleboro on Sunday.

Video posted online captured the moment when the bulls escaped from the rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall. The animals charged through the crowded parking lot, knocked down fencing, bumped against a tent and rumbled toward busy U.S. Highway 1. They eventually headed for some nearby woods for short-lived freedom."Community members should exercise extreme caution and not approach any bulls,” the agency said.

“As soon as I stepped out and I looked out there I said those aren’t horses, those are literally bulls and oh my god,” he said. “Two of them were laying down and another was budging the fence trying to get out, and the other ones were just sitting there.”According to the fire department, six bulls were found stuck behind a fence at a home on Prescott Street in Attleboro around 4:30 p.m. The search team members were able to safely corral all six into a trailer without further incident.

While seven of the eight were corralled by late Sunday afternoon, one of them is still on the lam, firefighters said. First responders were still combing the streets for that remaining rogue bull. The Festival Rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall -- a one-day event -- was shut down, officials said. How the bulls escaped was under investigation.

Bulls Rodeo Escape North Attleboro Massachusetts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

8 bulls escape rodeo and charge through Mass. mall parking lot; 1 still on the looseEight bulls escaped from a rodeo in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

8 bulls escape rodeo and charge through Mass. mall parking lot; 1 still on the looseEight bulls escaped from a rodeo in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Eight Bulls Escape Rodeo, Charge Through Mall Parking LotEight bulls escaped from a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Sunday, causing chaos and prompting a large-scale search effort. The animals charged through the crowded parking lot, knocked down fencing, and rumbled towards a busy highway before finding temporary refuge in nearby woods.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Round 'em up: Eight bulls escape a Massachusetts rodeo and charge through a mall parking lotThis is no bull: First responders in a Massachusetts city had to exercise some impromptu roundup skills when eight bulls escaped from a rodeo. Video posted online captured the moment on Sunday when the bulls escaped from the rodeo at a mall parking lot in North Attleboro.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

George W. Bush Institute hosts North Korean refugees for 3rd annual North Korean Human Rights WorkshopSome North Korean refugees are learning leadership skills to use their voices for change.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

George W. Bush Institute hosts North Korean refugees for 3rd annual North Korean Human Rights WorkshopSome North Korean refugees are learning leadership skills to use their voices for change.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »