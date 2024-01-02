EigenLayer Records $1 Billion in User Deposits

EigenLabs founder and CEO Sreeram Kannan joins CoinDesk TV to discuss EigenLayer recording an increase in user deposits which recently reached around $1 billion.The protocol is presented by the Stellar Community Fund Accelerate your web three project with stellar funding. Eigen Leer has recorded a jump in user deposits which are now exceeding a billion dollars. Joining us now to discuss is Eigen Layer founder and CEO Shriram Cannon Shriram. Welcome to the show.

Thanks so much and my pleasure to be here. All right, a billion dollars when this news broke, you exceeded 900 million. I believe that you said we were gonna stop at a billion dollars. Talk to us about uh what's happened since the news broke and now, yeah, so you know, we opened so we have gone through the Eigen like launch process in a guarded manner. So we launched with a small TV L cap six months back and over time as we press the robustness of the protocol, we've just increased the caps. The most recent Capra was two days bac





CoinDesk » / 🏆 291. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.