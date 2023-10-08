Egyptian media say a policeman has opened fire at a tourist site, killing 2 Israeli tourists and an Egyptian

A Taliban government spokesperson says the death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has jumped to more than 2,000American mountaineer, local guide dead after avalanches hit Tibetan mountain.

Chinese media reports have confirmed American mountaineer Anna Gutu and a Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa died after avalanches struck the slopes of the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma while two others remain missingIsraeli military official says ‘hundreds of terrorists’ have been killed and dozens captured amid Hamas...

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza

An Egyptian appeals court upholds a 6-month sentence against a fierce government criticAn Egyptian appeals court has upheld a six-month prison sentence for a fierce government critic who was convicted of defamation

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennet declares it’s time to ‘eradicate’ Hamas after devastating terror attacksFormer Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says it's time for Israel to ‘destroy’ Hamas after they attacked Israel and took hostages on Saturday.

Fmr. CIA Director: Hamas attack 'raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities'