Egyptian media: Policeman kills 2 Israelis, Egyptian at tourist site

.

Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another period was wounded in the attack, which took place at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria. It says the suspected assailant was detained. Israel’s Zaka rescue service reported two people killed in Alexandria.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Egyptian media: Policeman kills 2 Israelis, Egyptian at tourist siteLocal media say an Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian.

Egyptian media say a policeman has opened fire at a tourist site, killing 2 Israeli tourists and an EgyptianEgyptian media say a policeman has opened fire at a tourist site, killing 2 Israeli tourists and an Egyptian

Break the post-COVID monotony: Learn, grow and support local with Learned LocalLearned Local is an innovative app that helps Utahns find classes and activities local to Utah and Salt Lake counties to help them expand their skills and provide people with opportunities to share th

Israelis search for loved ones with posts and pleas on social mediaPosts have flooded a Facebook group set up for Israelis who might be missing in the aftermath of the attacks.

Israelis Arrest US Tourist for Smashing Ancient SculpturesIsraeli police arrested an American tourist Thursday for allegedly smashing two ancient Roman sculptures in a Jerusalem museum.

Live updates: Netanyahu says Israel ‘at war’ after Hamas attack; Gaza militants claim Israelis held hostage“Israel began striking Hamas targets in Gaza after militants infiltrated Israeli territory including by paraglider and launched more than 3,000 rockets.