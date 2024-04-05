Egyptian Activists Arrested for Pro-Palestinian Protest

Egypt ian authorities this week arrested 10 activists who participated in a pro-Palestinian protest where they accused the government of contributing to, along with the U.S. and Qatar, in trying to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

But it has largely banned public protests, and criticism of the country’s ties with Israel is highly sensitive

