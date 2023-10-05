Egypt's cratering economy drives many to risky migrant route

, drowning hundreds of those on board, among them Egyptians who have made the crossing in growing numbers as Egypt's economy has cratered. A few people survived but Degwy was among the many on board who have disappeared without a trace.

The plumber was not alone. "Young men just fled," his father said, adding that they encouraged each other to make the trip in search of better paid work, avoiding the "higher prices every day" at home.

The surge in numbers leaving Egypt in recent years coincides with Egypt's worsening economy. The pandemic hit Egypt's vital tourist industry and the Ukraine war made investors more risk averse, driving them away from Egyptian markets. Economists say Egypt has also been hurt by a surge in debt caused by heavy state spending on mega-projects, including a new capital city. headtopics.com

The chaos in Libya since a 2011 uprising overthrew longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi has, however, allowed people smuggling to flourish. More migrant boats now leave from eastern Libya, close to Egypt, than from the west in the divided nation.

"You just take the ride and go to Libya, where you'd be received very well. But after the money is paid, the treatment changes," said Adel Ghannam, 25, a carpenter from Mit Suhayl, whose 19-year-old brother also caught the ill-fated trawler that sank in June. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

Former zoo veterinarian is first West Nile virus fatality in region this yearMichael Cranfield of Baltimore County was a renowned veterinarian and wildlife conservationist.

NBC Live Musicals to Stream on BroadwayHD, Plus ‘The Prince of Egypt: The Musical’itemprop=description content='Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,' 'The Sound of Music Live!' and more will soon be available to stream again.

Protests to Egypt’s Presidential Elections Grow as Sisi Announces CampaignVoters will chose a leader in December. It will likely be President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, though with the economy in dire straits, protests are gaining momentum.

Cardin freezes military aid to Egypt, questions support for AzerbaijanNewly installed Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin is moving quickly to put his stamp on the panel, announcing a freeze on new military aid and arms sales to Egypt because of the Cairo government’s poor human rights record and calling for a “reevaluation” of U.S. aid to Azerbaijan after its forcible takeover of a large Armenian-majority enclave in Nagorno-Karabakh.

El Gouna Film Festival Back After One Year PauseEgypt’s El Gouna Film Festival is back after a one-year hiatus with a rich mix of Arabic and international titles launching into the Middle East.